Norwich waiting on results of Covid tests ahead of Manchester United visit

Norwich are waiting on the PCR tests of a couple of unnamed players ahead of the Premier League match against Manchester United.

On-loan United defender Brandon Williams is not able to play against his parent club, so Dimitrios Giannoulis could come in at left-back.

Long-term absentee Sam Byram (hamstring) is closing on a return, while midfielder Mathias Normann (pelvis) could be back in contention for the visit of Aston Villa on Tuesday night. Forward Milot Rashica (groin) remains unavailable.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Nemanja Matic are fitness doubts for United’s trip to Norfolk.

Wan-Bissaka suffered wrist and knee injuries during the Champions League draw against Young Boys on Wednesday, and Diogo Dalot is a strong possibility to return at right-back.

Midfielder Matic is struggling with a cold and will be assessed in the final pre-match training session on Friday afternoon, but has tested negative for Covid. Edinson Cavani (tendon) and Raphael Varane (hamstring) are back in training but will not feature at Carrow Road.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Williams, Omobamidele, Gilmour, Lees-Melou, McLean, Pukki, Idah, Gunn, Kabak, Giannoulis, Rupp, Dowell, Cantwell, Sorensen, Tzolis, Sargent, Byram

Manchester United provisional squad: Henderson, Heaton, De Gea, Kovar, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Maguire, Mengi, Shaw, Telles, Matic, McTominay, Fred, Van de Beek, Mejbri, Mata, Lingard, Fernandes, Sancho, Amad, Elanga, Ronaldo, Rashford, Greenwood.