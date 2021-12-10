Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Norwich waiting on results of Covid tests ahead of Manchester United visit

By Press Association
December 10 2021, 1.47pm
Norwich head coach Dean Smith (right) and assistant Craig Shakespeare could see late changes to the squad (Joe Giddens/PA)
Norwich head coach Dean Smith (right) and assistant Craig Shakespeare could see late changes to the squad (Joe Giddens/PA)

Norwich are waiting on the PCR tests of a couple of unnamed players ahead of the Premier League match against Manchester United.

On-loan United defender Brandon Williams is not able to play against his parent club, so Dimitrios Giannoulis could come in at left-back.

Long-term absentee Sam Byram (hamstring) is closing on a return, while midfielder Mathias Normann (pelvis) could be back in contention for the visit of Aston Villa on Tuesday night. Forward Milot Rashica (groin) remains unavailable.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Nemanja Matic are fitness doubts for United’s trip to Norfolk.

Wan-Bissaka suffered wrist and knee injuries during the Champions League draw against Young Boys on Wednesday, and Diogo Dalot is a strong possibility to return at right-back.

Midfielder Matic is struggling with a cold and will be assessed in the final pre-match training session on Friday afternoon, but has tested negative for Covid. Edinson Cavani (tendon) and Raphael Varane (hamstring) are back in training but will not feature at Carrow Road.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Williams, Omobamidele, Gilmour, Lees-Melou, McLean, Pukki, Idah, Gunn, Kabak, Giannoulis, Rupp, Dowell, Cantwell, Sorensen, Tzolis, Sargent, Byram

Manchester United provisional squad: Henderson, Heaton, De Gea, Kovar, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Maguire, Mengi, Shaw, Telles, Matic, McTominay, Fred, Van de Beek, Mejbri, Mata, Lingard, Fernandes, Sancho, Amad, Elanga, Ronaldo, Rashford, Greenwood.

More from The Courier