Andy Cook among Bradford absentees for Sutton clash

Bradford will be without Andy Cook, Charles Vernam and Abo Eisa as they prepare to welcome Sutton to the Utilita Energy Stadium on Saturday.

Much of Eisa’s time at Bradford has been riddled with injury problems and the summer signing recently underwent a hamstring operation which will keep him out of action for the next four months.

Cook had a double hernia operation and is not expected back until later this month while Vernam is set to return to training before the new year following a hamstring injury.

Sam Hornby is expected to make it back-back league starts between the sticks for the Bantams after keeping a clean sheet in their 0-0 draw with Colchester in midweek.

Sutton captain Craig Eastmond will miss out on the trip to West Yorkshire due to suspension.

The 31-year-old was sent off 10 minutes before the break in the 3-2 loss to Newport in midweek for lunging in on Robbie Willmott when his side were 2-0 up.

Manager Matt Gray admitted he is “struggling for numbers” ahead of the clash with Bradford as striker Omar Bugiel had to play at centre-back for a period of the game against Newport.

Kenny Davis limped off at half-time against the Exiles and is also doubtful for the weekend.