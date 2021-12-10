Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andy Cook among Bradford absentees for Sutton clash

By Press Association
December 10 2021, 2.13pm
Andy Cook is among Bradford’s absentees for the visit of Sutton (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Bradford will be without Andy Cook, Charles Vernam and Abo Eisa as they prepare to welcome Sutton to the Utilita Energy Stadium on Saturday.

Much of Eisa’s time at Bradford has been riddled with injury problems and the summer signing recently underwent a hamstring operation which will keep him out of action for the next four months.

Cook had a double hernia operation and is not expected back until later this month while Vernam is set to return to training before the new year following a hamstring injury.

Sam Hornby is expected to make it back-back league starts between the sticks for the Bantams after keeping a clean sheet in their 0-0 draw with Colchester in midweek.

Sutton captain Craig Eastmond will miss out on the trip to West Yorkshire due to suspension.

The 31-year-old was sent off 10 minutes before the break in the 3-2 loss to Newport in midweek for lunging in on Robbie Willmott when his side were 2-0 up.

Manager Matt Gray admitted he is “struggling for numbers” ahead of the clash with Bradford as striker Omar Bugiel had to play at centre-back for a period of the game against Newport.

Kenny Davis limped off at half-time against the Exiles and is also doubtful for the weekend.

