Dundee’s Jordan Marshall to use the pain of Ross County home game as motivation

By Press Association
December 10 2021, 2.23pm
Jordan Marshall is aiming for atonement (David Young/PA)
Dundee left-back Jordan Marshall will use the pain of their Ross County home game as motivation when they travel to Dingwall on Saturday.

County stunned Dundee with a 5-0 win on October 27 to record their first cinch Premiership victory of the season.

Dundee have responded well, beating St Mirren, Motherwell and St Johnstone with the help of three clean sheets, with their only setbacks coming against Celtic and Rangers.

But the memory of that shock result against the bottom club lingers on for Marshall.

“We owe them a bit of a good game because it was really disappointing the last game for the boys, myself included, so we will be looking to get a reaction from that game,” he said.

County have built on their win at Dens Park, with their only defeat since coming against Rangers.

“From personal experience they were brilliant,” Marshall said. “Even though they are bottom of the league, they are so dangerous, they proved that against us.

“They have had good results since then, they beat Hibs at home, so it’s a hard place to go. But we will be looking to go up there and get a result.”

James McPake’s side are looking to extend a five-point lead over County and push up the table.

“It’s really tight, especially with Hibs losing, we are three points behind them,” Marshall said.

“The bottom six is ridiculously tight, one win moves you up a few places as we have seen. We got a couple of wins and moved right up there. If results go your way, you can climb the table quite easily and that’s what we will be looking to do.

“We knew coming back from the international break that this was a real chance to climb the table because the games come thick and fast.”

