Alex Iacovitti expected to miss out for Ross County on date with Dundee By Press Association December 10 2021, 2.53pm Ross County's Alex Iacovitti is injured (Jeff Holmes/PA) Ross County are set to be without Alex Iacovitti for their cinch Premiership meeting with Dundee. The extent of the defender's hamstring injury is yet to be revealed but he is highly unlikely to feature 10 days after suffering the injury against St Mirren. Full-back Harry Clarke returns from suspension. Dundee midfielder Max Anderson returns after missing his team's defeat at Ibrox last weekend. Jordan McGhee is back in the squad after knee surgery while Alex Jakubiak is close to full training after a shoulder injury. Lee Ashcroft (hamstring) underwent surgery this week while Shaun Byrne (knee) and Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) remain on the sidelines.