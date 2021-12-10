Emmanuel-Thomas relishing ‘different aura’ at Aberdeen after back-to-back wins

An error occurred. Please try again.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has revealed there has been surge of positivity at Aberdeen after two successive victories.

The Dons go into Saturday’s match with St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on the back of home wins over Livingston and St Mirren which have taken them into sixth place in the cinch Premiership.

The 30-year-old striker, who signed for the Dons from Livingston in the summer, noted the feel-good factor around the Granite City club.

He said: “You would be so surprised the difference when you win a game – even if it is really tight or you beat a team 3-1 or 4-1.

“There is a very big difference.

“Just winning alone brings a different aura to the dressing room and it continues through to the training ground and facilities and everybody’s mood, it is just a much better feeling.

“We want to continue this run all the way through to the break.

“We have games that are very winnable, a few games at home, a few games away but that’s not the issue, it is about getting the results and putting the points on the table.

“We have always had confidence and belief in our ability to perform.

“Obviously we had periods when we struggled to finish off in the final third by putting the ball in the net and that seems to have turned in recent times.

“Hopefully we can keep pushing now and keep putting teams to bed by scoring goals.

“We are looking to take our last two performances into a third game in a row.”

The Pittodrie forward cares little about how a win over St Johnstone – who have one win in eight in all competitions and who sit second bottom of the table – is achieved.

He said: “Winning is the most important thing.

“If you can win in a stylish way that excites the people watching then obviously it is a great thing.

“But things like weather and conditions, you might have to play a bit longer – we resorted to playing a bit longer against St Mirren but in the final third played silky football.

“Sometimes it is about a balance of both.”