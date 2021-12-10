Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Same again for Sunderland against Plymouth

By Press Association
December 10 2021, 3.07pm
Luke O’Nien is one of several Sunderland players out with injury (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sunderland have no fresh injury concerns going into their game against Plymouth.

The Black Cats still have a long injury list but manager Lee Johnson said he is hopeful to have the same squad available from the 5-0 win against Morecambe in midweek.

Sunderland still have several players sidelined with injury, including Luke O’Nien, Aiden McGeady and Corry Evans.

Despite the lengthy injury list, Johnson revealed Dennis Cirkin and Denver Hume are “not a million miles away” from returning.

After replacing Ryan Lowe earlier in the week, Steven Schumacher could tinker with his squad ahead of the trip north.

The new Plymouth boss is expected to have a similar group available to the one that drew 1-1 with MK Dons in midweek, with no new injury concerns.

Brendan Galloway is the only long-term absentee for the Pilgrims with a knee injury.

Argyle are currently one place below Sunderland in Sky Bet League One, sitting in fifth with one win in their last five games.