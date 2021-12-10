Sports Personality of the Year plans scaled back in response to Omicron variant

The BBC is scaling back its plans for the Sports Personality of the Year ceremony on December 19 in response to the threat posed by the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The broadcaster confirmed in a statement that the ceremony will take place without a studio audience, and access to the event in Salford will be restricted to “essential staff and contributors”.

“The health and safety of those attending BBC Sports Personality of the Year is always our primary concern,” the BBC said.

Emma Raducanu is the odds-on favourite for the BBC prize (ZUMA/PA Media)

“Following the announcement from the UK Government that new Coronavirus measures are to be introduced in England, we’ve taken the decision not to have a studio audience at this year’s event.”

There are concerns the Omicron variant is more transmissible than the Delta variant, and it is expected to become the dominant strain in the UK and worldwide.

The UK Government enacted ‘Plan B’ measures earlier this week which included advice for people in England to work from home where possible and for certain venues – including sports stadia holding more than 10,000 – to require spectators to provide proof of full vaccination or a recent negative Covid test.

The shortlist for the awards is expected to be confirmed early next week, with US Open champion Emma Raducanu the odds-on bookmakers’ favourite.