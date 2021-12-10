Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emile Smith Rowe in the mix for Arsenal return against Southampton

By Press Association
December 10 2021, 3.41pm
Emile Smith Rowe is back in contention (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Arsenal could have Emile Smith Rowe back in contention for the visit of Southampton after the England international returned to training on Thursday.

Bernd Leno is being assessed ahead of the game after suffering a groin problem in training last week.

Gabriel Martinelli is fit and available after being substituted against Everton on Monday while Sead Kolasinac (ankle) has returned to outdoor training.

Veteran goalkeeper Willy Caballero will make his Southampton debut after signing a short-term deal until January 5.

Caballero, the former Manchester City and Chelsea goalkeeper, comes in with Alex McCarthy (hamstring) and Fraser Forster (hip) both ruled out.

Jan Bednarek is available after a calf problem, but Che Adams is a doubt after picking up a knock in training and Oriol Romeu is suspended.

Arsenal provisional squad: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Martinelli, Partey, Elneny, Smith Rowe, Odegaard, Aubameyang, Tierney, Saka, Lacazette, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Pepe, Lokonga, Nketiah, Okonkwo.

Southampton provisional squad: Caballero, Livramento, Lyanco, Bednarek, Stephens, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Tella, Adams, A Armstrong, Long, Perraud, Broja, Djenepo, Smallbone, Elyounoussi, Valery, Walcott, Lewis.