Emile Smith Rowe in the mix for Arsenal return against Southampton

Arsenal could have Emile Smith Rowe back in contention for the visit of Southampton after the England international returned to training on Thursday.

Bernd Leno is being assessed ahead of the game after suffering a groin problem in training last week.

Gabriel Martinelli is fit and available after being substituted against Everton on Monday while Sead Kolasinac (ankle) has returned to outdoor training.

Veteran goalkeeper Willy Caballero will make his Southampton debut after signing a short-term deal until January 5.

Caballero, the former Manchester City and Chelsea goalkeeper, comes in with Alex McCarthy (hamstring) and Fraser Forster (hip) both ruled out.

Jan Bednarek is available after a calf problem, but Che Adams is a doubt after picking up a knock in training and Oriol Romeu is suspended.

Arsenal provisional squad: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Martinelli, Partey, Elneny, Smith Rowe, Odegaard, Aubameyang, Tierney, Saka, Lacazette, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Pepe, Lokonga, Nketiah, Okonkwo.

Southampton provisional squad: Caballero, Livramento, Lyanco, Bednarek, Stephens, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Tella, Adams, A Armstrong, Long, Perraud, Broja, Djenepo, Smallbone, Elyounoussi, Valery, Walcott, Lewis.