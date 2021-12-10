Burnley wait on Maxwel Cornet ahead of West Ham clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Burnley forward Maxwel Cornet is a doubt for Sunday’s Premier League clash with West Ham.

Cornet limped off with a thigh injury during last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Newcastle and has an outside chance of making the game.

Manager Sean Dyche will make a late decision on defender Ben Mee (shoulder), but full-back Connor Roberts has not trained this week because of illness and is doubtful while striker Ashley Barnes (thigh) and midfielder Dale Stephens (Covid-19) are still out.

West Ham will recall their big guns following their midweek night off.

David Moyes made 11 changes as the Hammers lost 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League, with their place in the next round already assured.

Aaron Cresswell is a doubt for the trip to Turf Moor, with Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna, Ben Johnson and Ryan Fredericks all injured.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Taylor, Lowton, Tarkowski, Collins, Roberts, Mee, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Cornet, Vydra, Wood, Rodriguez, Lennon, Hennessey, Bardsley, Pieters, Collins, Long.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Vlasic, Areola, Noble, Diop, Masuaku, Kral, Perkins.