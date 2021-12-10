Paul Tisdale could shuffle his pack as Stevenage take on Carlisle

An error occurred. Please try again.

Stevenage manager Paul Tisdale could make changes to his side when they host Carlisle.

The new Boro boss is still tinkering with his team and brought Chris Lines and Ben Coker into the starting line-up for the draw with Scunthorpe in midweek.

Luke Norris could push to keep his place in the starting line-up after scoring against the Iron.

Boro are currently fourth-from-bottom in Sky Bet League Two.

Carlisle captain Callum Guy could travel with the squad when they head south.

The midfielder was taken off in the second half against Mansfield in midweek but manager Keith Millen suggested it was a precaution and is confident Guy will be involved.

Zach Clough is likely to miss out with a calf problem but Millen is hopeful the forward can be involved in the festive fixtures.

The Cumbrians are still without Joe Riley (shoulder), Lukas Jensen (wrist) and Lewis Alessandra (foot).