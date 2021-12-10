Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paul Tisdale could shuffle his pack as Stevenage take on Carlisle

By Press Association
December 10 2021, 3.51pm
Luke Norris could push to keep his place in the starting line-up for Stevenage (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Stevenage manager Paul Tisdale could make changes to his side when they host Carlisle.

The new Boro boss is still tinkering with his team and brought Chris Lines and Ben Coker into the starting line-up for the draw with Scunthorpe in midweek.

Luke Norris could push to keep his place in the starting line-up after scoring against the Iron.

Boro are currently fourth-from-bottom in Sky Bet League Two.

Carlisle captain Callum Guy could travel with the squad when they head south.

The midfielder was taken off in the second half against Mansfield in midweek but manager Keith Millen suggested it was a precaution and is confident Guy will be involved.

Zach Clough is likely to miss out with a calf problem but Millen is hopeful the forward can be involved in the festive fixtures.

The Cumbrians are still without Joe Riley (shoulder), Lukas Jensen (wrist) and Lewis Alessandra (foot).