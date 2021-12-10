Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Rangers face anxious wait to discover extent of latest Ryan Jack injury

By Press Association
December 10 2021, 4.51pm Updated: December 10 2021, 5.03pm
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst is waiting for more information about Ryan Jack’s injury (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst is waiting for more information about Ryan Jack’s injury (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rangers boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst is waiting to discover more about the nature and severity of Ryan Jack’s latest injury.

The midfielder made three substitute appearances recently after coming back from a calf problem which required surgery and which had kept him out since February.

Van Bronckhorst had hoped to give the 29-year-old more game time in the Europa League dead rubber at Lyon but the Scotland international pulled up in the final training session and will miss out on the trip to Tynecastle to play Hearts in the cinch Premiership on Sunday.

The Dutchman said: “I don’t know if it is the same injury.

“The last training session before Lyon, at the end of the session he went off the pitch with a problem so we are still diagnosing the problem and once we know more we can tell what injury he has.

“But he won’t be available for Sunday and hopefully he will join us soon, because he is working hard.

“Of course he didn’t have much game time in the last months through injury so for him personally it is not a good moment and also for us as a club because we don’t have Ryan Jack available for the games.”

After a creditable 1-1 draw with Group A winners Lyon that denied the French club a clean sweep of six group wins, Van Bronckhorst will prepare the league leaders for the challenge of Tynecastle against the third-placed Jambos, who snatched a 1-1 draw at Ibrox in October.

“We approach it like we always do against every opponent, watch a lot of footage of the team, prepare the team well in having the ball and also defending,” said the former Rangers midfielder, who revealed that striker Kemar Roofe is a doubt and will be assessed.

“We expect a very difficult game but I am sure my players will be prepared to face this challenge.

“Hearts’ preparations will be different to those for Livingston or Lyon so my players have to be really sharp in the team meetings and training sessions to be ready for the game and execute the game plan.

“We have to have a good overall perormance and be at the top of our game to have a good result on Sunday.”