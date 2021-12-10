Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wycombe could be without Josh Scowen again for AFC Wimbledon clash

By Press Association
December 10 2021, 5.07pm
Wycombe’s Josh Scowen is likely to remain absent for the visit of Wimbledon (Mike Egerton/PA)
Wycombe midfielder Josh Scowen is set to remain absent for the visit of AFC Wimbledon in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

The 28-year-old has missed the last four matches with a muscle injury and it remains to be seen whether he has recovered enough to be included in the matchday squad.

However, having not played at all since November 16, manager Gareth Ainsworth could choose to ease his return to the first-team action.

Ainsworth will be hoping to have defenders Anthony Stewart and Ryan Tafazolli back to full fitness after a bout of illness.

Wimbledon striker Ollie Palmer has been given the all-clear for the trip to Adams Park.

Palmer was nursing an injury ahead of his side’s 2-0 win at Accrington on Tuesday, but played 90 minutes and manager Mark Robinson said he came through unscathed and has had a positive scan on his quad.

Centre-back Dan Csoka is a doubt for Saturday’s game due to illness.

Aaron Pressley was not able to feature on Tuesday but Robinson  said he has come through training and the forward could be in with a chance of being included this weekend.

