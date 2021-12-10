Wycombe could be without Josh Scowen again for AFC Wimbledon clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Wycombe midfielder Josh Scowen is set to remain absent for the visit of AFC Wimbledon in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

The 28-year-old has missed the last four matches with a muscle injury and it remains to be seen whether he has recovered enough to be included in the matchday squad.

However, having not played at all since November 16, manager Gareth Ainsworth could choose to ease his return to the first-team action.

Ainsworth will be hoping to have defenders Anthony Stewart and Ryan Tafazolli back to full fitness after a bout of illness.

Wimbledon striker Ollie Palmer has been given the all-clear for the trip to Adams Park.

Palmer was nursing an injury ahead of his side’s 2-0 win at Accrington on Tuesday, but played 90 minutes and manager Mark Robinson said he came through unscathed and has had a positive scan on his quad.

Centre-back Dan Csoka is a doubt for Saturday’s game due to illness.

Aaron Pressley was not able to feature on Tuesday but Robinson said he has come through training and the forward could be in with a chance of being included this weekend.