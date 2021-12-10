Calum Butcher suspended as Dundee United host Livingston By Press Association December 10 2021, 5.09pm Calum Butcher begins a new ban (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Calum Butcher begins a fresh suspension as Dundee United host Livingston in the cinch Premiership. Butcher was handed a three-match ban following a challenge on Celtic’s David Turnbull last weekend, as the United midfielder returned from a two-game suspension. Dylan Levitt is back in training and could return while right-back Liam Smith (knee) and striker Marc McNulty (hamstring) are working their way back to fitness. Tom Parkes and Jack McMillan are both expected to be fit for Livingston despite being substituted after picking up minor injuries in Wednesday’s victory over Hibernian. Odin Bailey is likely to return to the squad after missing the last two games. Long-term absentees Adam Lewis and Daniel Barden remain sidelined. More from The Courier Tam Courts wants big effort from Dundee United ahead of winter break Dundee United boss Tam Courts reveals Declan Glass pep talk as he offers positive Dylan Levitt injury news Tam Courts defends Calum Butcher after ‘furore’ over Dundee United star’s tackle on Celtic ace David Turnbull Kieran Freeman signs new contract with Dundee United