Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Cristian Montano finding his feet after a testing start to his Livingston career

By Press Association
December 10 2021, 5.29pm
Cristian Montano is eyeing his first goal for Livingston (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Cristian Montano is eyeing his first goal for Livingston (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

Cristian Montano is confident he will soon hit top form after a testing start to his Livingston career.

The 29-year-old Colombian moved to the Tony Macaroni Arena from Port Vale in the summer but has yet to generate any momentum, with injuries restricting him to just 11 appearances and six starts so far.

Montano has featured in four of the last five matches and feels he is finally starting to find his feet in West Lothian.

He said: “I’ve enjoyed it so far. It’s a new experience and at first it was quite hard with the family moving up and getting settled but we got that done. It’s a family-orientated club and that’s helped me settle in.

“I’ve had little niggles that have slowed me down and I’ve spent a lot of time in the treatment room. Coming back from injury, breaking down again and having to build my fitness again, it was quite hard but I just had to dust myself down and remain positive.

“The most important thing as a footballer is to get games under your belt and consistent performances, and then everything else falls into place. At the moment I’m happy that I’m playing games and my performances are starting to pick up. I’m becoming more consistent in my performances whether I’m starting or coming off the bench.”

Montano, who scored 17 times in his four years at Port Vale, is keen to notch his first goal for Livingston after going close in recent matches.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s trip to Dundee United, he said: “I don’t know when I’m going to score because the last three games I’ve had chances, going back to the St Mirren game when there was two great saves from the goalkeeper, the game against Hearts when one just went wide, and then on Wednesday (against Hibernian) when I tried to put it over the keeper’s head and it narrowly missed.

“I’ve just got to remain positive because as long as I keep getting in those positions, the goal will come. If I can add goals to my game, which I have done in the last few years down south, it will be great but the main thing is that I’m playing games, enjoying my football and contributing to the team.”

More from The Courier