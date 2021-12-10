Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dai Young calls for Government help as Cardiff six face extended quarantine

By Press Association
December 10 2021, 5.31pm
Dai Young has called for additional help (Adam Davy/PA)
Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young has pleaded for government intervention to assist the Blue and Blacks personnel facing an extended period of quarantine as a result of the club’s recent ill-fated trip to South Africa.

Three players and three staff members underwent a 10-day period of isolation in Cape Town after testing positive for the virus and are now set to face the same quarantine period in the UK due to South Africa having been added to the travel red list.

Young has called for assistance amid fears a further period of isolation – with the potential for a longer spell if UK-based testing picks up the previous positives – could affect their mental health.

In an interview on the capital region’s official website, Young said: “These guys, some of whom have young families, have already quarantined for 10 days in an approved South African facility in Cape Town.

“They are symptom-free and now will most likely have developed antibodies to the virus – all the science tells us they are extremely low risk, are in a better position than any of us and they should not need to quarantine.

“However, the current legislation does not account for this situation and therefore, as it stands, they must once again quarantine for 10 days in the UK.

“It will have a significant impact on the individuals’ health and wellbeing and we require support from the powers that be at DCMS (Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport) and Public Health for decisions to be made.

“This goes for not only our six colleagues but everyone in this awful situation. Something must be done.”

Forty-two further Cardiff players and staff remain in isolation in a hotel near London until early next week, savaging the team selection for this weekend’s daunting Heineken Champions Cup tie against five-time champions Toulouse.

Ellis Jenkins, who captained Wales in the recent Autumn Nations Series, did not travel to South Africa for the ultimately postponed pair of United Rugby Championship fixtures and will lead a team comprising a handful of international team-mates, semi-professionals and academy players.

Heineken Champions Cup file photo
Munster will also be under-strength for their trip to Wasps (Niall Carson/PA)

Munster, whose players and staff were also stranded in South Africa and are completing their respective quarantine periods, will hand out 12 debuts for their Champions Cup trip to Wasps.

Meanwhile, Leinster have announced that three senior players have tested positive for the virus and are now isolating, but their Champions Cup clash with Bath on Saturday will go ahead as planned.

