Home Sport

Joel Ward and Joachim Andersen could return for Crystal Palace against Everton

By Press Association
December 10 2021, 5.33pm
Joel Ward will return for Crystal Palace against Everton (Martin Rickett/PA)
Joel Ward will return for Crystal Palace against Everton (Martin Rickett/PA)

Crystal Palace could be boosted by the return of Joel Ward and Joachim Andersen for the visit of Everton.

Right-back Ward missed the 1-0 defeat at Manchester United last weekend due to a one-match suspension but is available for Sunday’s Premier League fixture at Selhurst Park.

Andersen has been absent since November with a hamstring injury but returned to training this week. The Eagles do still remain without Nathan Ferguson and James McArthur despite both making good progress with their rehabilitation.

Everton defender Yerry Mina is sidelined again after a calf problem sustained in his comeback match against Arsenal on Monday.

The centre-back had been out for two months with a hamstring problem but now faces another spell in the treatment room.

Striker Salomon Rondon has recovered from the knock which kept him out of the Arsenal game but manager Rafael Benitez has yet to decide whether to bring dropped left-back Lucas Digne back into the squad.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, Schlupp, Ayew, Benteke, Zaha, Butland, Clyne, Kelly, Andersen, Riedewald, Hughes, Milivojevic, Olise, Eze, Edouard, Matthews, Rak-Sakyi, Mateta.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Godfrey, Allan, Doucoure, Gomes, Townsend, Gray, Richarlison, Begovic, Kenny, Digne, Branthwaite, Delph, Gbamin, Gordon, Iwobi, Tosun, Rondon.

