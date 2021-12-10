Change of career for Rose and Pietersen reflections – Friday’s sporting social

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 10.

Golf

Is Justin Rose contemplating a change in career?

Dropping my Christmas album….. Nah, get a GRIP JR, it was filming with @LamkinGrips pic.twitter.com/355IugV2MG — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) December 10, 2021

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton called for one last push.

We’ve come a long way, me and @ValtteriBottas. Let’s do it up big for our last as teammates pic.twitter.com/oIBmU0buDY — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) December 10, 2021

George Russell was also switching things up.

Football

Michail Antonio contemplated a different training method.

Winter training hits different! Working on the ice with Rice, on something real nice, don’t make me say it twice! 🥶 #IceColdBeastMoves pic.twitter.com/rBYLO8KuVl — Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) December 10, 2021

Emiliano Buendia turned his attention to the weekend.

Thibaut Courtois is loving life in Madrid.

With the El Derbi coming up, it’s extra special to play for and live in Madrid. Madrid is my home. And we're happy to defend it this weekend! 🤍 ➡️ Read my Madrid story: https://t.co/0a2r3ErV4w pic.twitter.com/C1wCHULD28 — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) December 10, 2021

Charlie Adam celebrated his birthday.

Mesut Ozil was delighted to meet Jay-Jay Okocha.

What an honour to meet one of my childhood idols: Jay Jay Okocha 🇳🇬🔟💛💙 It's been great talking to you my friend 👍🏼 #M1Ö pic.twitter.com/d7XXvIDJrf — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) December 10, 2021

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen left it too late.

Wish I’d read this when I took on captaining England. Might have lasted longer than 3 sleeps…! @AllistairMcCaw 💫 pic.twitter.com/iFUTMnsCRl — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) December 10, 2021

Boxing

Tyson Fury was chilling out.

smile mummy it’s a photograph haha 😂 @parisfury1 will kill me for this.🤪🤪🤪 baby fina, paris repping my pants 🩲 and T pic.twitter.com/x1BkrAInPy — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) December 10, 2021

Nicola Adams was putting in the work.

Let’s go!! Sets 6×3 on 50SECS 😤 pic.twitter.com/L3IcwaCCcW — Nicola Adams (@NicolaAdamsOBE) December 10, 2021

Gridiron

There were messages of condolence for former Denver Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas.

We are devastated and completely heartbroken. Demaryius' humility, warmth, kindness and infectious smile will always be remembered by those who knew him and loved him. pic.twitter.com/0GLZIr6UP3 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 10, 2021

Way way too young. The first image of DT that pops in my head will always be that smile and positive energy. Rest In Peace brother. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/zBmjFexhzj — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 10, 2021

Woke up and saw the really devastating news about my teammate and friend, Demaryius Thomas. So many are going to remember him for his athletic ability… but I’ll be remembering him for his kindness, his smile that would light up a room, and the love he had for those in his life. pic.twitter.com/gNVzmJ503X — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) December 10, 2021

Im so sad to wake up this morning to hear about the passing of my friend Demariyus Thomas. We were all blessed with his humility and positive spirit, and we will all miss him. This photo is from the Hall of Fame this past August, a source of light as always. 🙏 RIP pic.twitter.com/o3hvQN0cRz — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 10, 2021

I’m saddened to hear about the passing of Demaryius Thomas. He was a good and kind spirited person. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him. Prayers to his friends and family. Rest in power DT 🕊. https://t.co/2Ly7trMfym — Michael Vick (@MichaelVick) December 10, 2021