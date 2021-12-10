Ayr’s search for a win continues after draw with Hamilton By Press Association December 10 2021, 10.11pm Lewis Smith scored Hamilton’s opening goal at Ayr (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ayr’s long winless run in the Scottish Championship continued with a 1-1 draw against Hamilton. The Hornets have not tasted victory in the league for almost two months now after their run was extended to eight matches on Friday night. Lewis Smith put Hamilton in front late in the first half but Tomi Adeloye headed the hosts level shortly after half time. Adeloye was denied a second goal just after the hour when Joe Hilton made a fine parrying save, as both teams had chances to win it. Andy Ryan twice worked Charlie Albinson in the home goal but neither side could find a winning goal, with the point extending Hamilton’s unbeaten run to three games. More from The Courier Lewis Hamilton ‘proud’ to have the edge ahead of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Jorginho atones for error but Chelsea’s draw with Man Utd lets Man City close in Harrogate secure victory as Carlisle’s winless run stretches to 12 league games Toto Wolff hails Lewis Hamilton’s ‘superhero powers’ after Qatar Grand Prix win