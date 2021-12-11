Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
England collapse hands Australia 1-0 series lead – day four of the Ashes

By Press Association
December 11 2021, 3.55am Updated: December 11 2021, 3.49pm
Australia’s Nathan Lyon celebrates the wicket of England’s Ollie Pope during day four of the first Ashes test at The Gabba, Brisbane (Jason O’Brien/PA)
England slumped to a nine-wicket defeat in the first Ashes Test, paying the price for another costly collapse.

Sliding from 220 for two overnight to 297 all out, they left Australia needing just 20 runs to secure a handsome fourth-day victory.

England cut down at The Gabbatoir

  • 1990: Lost by 10 wkts
  • 1994: Lost by 184 runs
  • 1998: Draw
  • 2002: Lost by 384 runs
  • 2006: Lost by 277 runs
  • 2010: Draw
  • 2013: Lost by 381 runs
  • 2017: Lost by 10 wkts
  • 2021: Lost by 9 wkts

England ratings

Ollie Robinson was England's standout.
Ollie Robinson was England’s standout (Jason O’Brien/PA)

R Burns 1/10; H Hameed 4; D Malan 7; J Root 6; B Stokes 3; O Pope 4; J Buttler 5; C Woakes 5; O Robinson 7.5; M Wood 6; J Leach 2.

Wait goes on for Root

After being dismissed for 89, Joe Root is still waiting for his first Ashes century Down Under. Getting started is no problem, but the England captain will be kicking himself for failing to convert one into a three-figure score.

Signed, concealed and delivered

The ‘Brisbane Barmies’ did not get too much to cheer on the field during the past four days and took it on themselves to make some fun of their own. Josh Hazlewood was game enough to sign an autograph on the boundary edge, not realising the small print contained a cheeky reference to Australia’s ball-tampering scandal from 2018.

Carey’s catching

Dawid Malan plays a cut shot
Alex Carey (right) took eight catches

After being rushed into the team following the sexting scandal which took down Tim Paine, Alex Carey took eight catches on debut – the most of any wicketkeeper on their first appearance.

England pay the price for go slow

As if losing the opening match of the series by such a large margin is not bad enough, England found themselves leaving Brisbane with even less than nothing. Root’s side were fined 100 per cent of their match fee and docked five World Test Championship points for their slow over-rate. England were ruled to be five overs short of the target.