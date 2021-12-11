Rangers appoint duo to Ibrox board to mark 150th anniversary year

An error occurred. Please try again.

Rangers have confirmed the appointment of Kenny Barclay as finance director and David Graham as communications director to the Ibrox club’s board.

George Letham is stepping down from the board but will continue as a “trusted adviser”.

A club website statement read: “These fresh appointments will provide further energy and drive to our club, as we enter our 150th anniversary year.

“Furthermore, we are very grateful to George Letham for his services to TRFC board during a crucial period in our club’s history.

“George played a key role in the management of the impact of Covid-19 and, although he is stepping down from this role, he will continue as a trusted adviser.”