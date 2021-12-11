Rangers appoint duo to Ibrox board to mark 150th anniversary year By Press Association December 11 2021, 3.01pm Rangers have confirmed a boardroom reshuffle (Ian McNichol/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Rangers have confirmed the appointment of Kenny Barclay as finance director and David Graham as communications director to the Ibrox club’s board. George Letham is stepping down from the board but will continue as a “trusted adviser”. A club website statement read: “These fresh appointments will provide further energy and drive to our club, as we enter our 150th anniversary year. “Furthermore, we are very grateful to George Letham for his services to TRFC board during a crucial period in our club’s history. “George played a key role in the management of the impact of Covid-19 and, although he is stepping down from this role, he will continue as a trusted adviser.” More from The Courier ‘It was in my wedding vows – thou shalt let me play cricket!’, says ‘Mr Rossie Priory’ Bob McFarlane Dundee United appoint new commercial chief from Rangers Dundee defender Liam Fontaine relishing every moment ahead of Rangers away day but insists he doesn’t ‘feel anywhere near past it’ as he closes in on 36th birthday Manchester United reveal make-up of club’s new Fans’ Advisory Board