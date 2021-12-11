Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Graham Alexander certain Motherwell can trouble Celtic defence

By Press Association
December 11 2021, 3.01pm
Motherwell’s Tony Watt is set to pose a threat to Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)
Motherwell’s Tony Watt is set to pose a threat to Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander is eager to ensure his team carries a goal threat at Celtic Park.

Tony Watt became the cinch Premiership’s top goal-scorer when he hit his ninth league goal of the season to earn Motherwell a point against Hibernian last weekend.

But Alexander insists there is just as much quality throughout the Well front line, with Kevin van Veen, Kaiyne Woolery, Connor Shields and Jordan Roberts among those vying for a place in Motherwell’s front three.

Celtic’s front three have been causing teams problems in recent months but manager Ange Postecoglou may have problems filling the positions, with Kyogo Furuhashi and Albian Ajeti picking up hamstring injuries against Real Betis on Thursday.

Giorgos Giakoumakis, Jota and James Forrest were already missing, with only the latter in with a chance of facing Motherwell.

Regardless of Celtic’s issues, Alexander is keen to present an attacking threat to the hosts.

“We like to have players in our team that can cause issues for the opposition and make people think,” he said. “That’s important, that we have players that other teams respect and understand there’s a threat there.

“Obviously Tony has done great this season with his goals but if you look at the other forwards we have in the squad, they have got as much talent and goal threat as him.

“But he is hitting the target more often than not and getting those goals with some quality finishes. But we know we have got that goal threat in numerous players.

“We have to always carry that, we always have to carry a puncher’s chance of winning. We know when opportunities fall to these players, they will hit the target.

“That’s what we have to do. We understand we are going to have to get our defensive game really sharp and alive to what they are doing but we always have to carry a threat of our own, or there’s no point in taking part in the game in the first place.”

More from The Courier