Teenage Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite signs new deal at Goodison Park

By Press Association
December 11 2021, 3.49pm
Jarrad Branthwaite has been with Everton since January 2020
Jarrad Branthwaite has been with Everton since January 2020 (Jon Super/PA)

Everton have announced teenage defender Jarrad Branthwaite has signed a new contract with the club.

The centre-back, 19, has put pen to paper on a deal to remain with the Toffees until the summer of 2025, with the option of a further year.

Branthwaite joined from Carlisle in January 2020 and has made six appearances for Everton to date, as well as spending time on loan at Blackburn last season.

“It feels like Everton have full belief in me so I have to show them what I can do,” Branthwaite told evertontv.

“I am buzzing to get the deal done and commit my future to the club.

“The way Everton have treated me and the pathway I can see are why I was eager to stay longer. The games I’ve had show there is a place for me in the side.

“Playing for Everton’s first team is a massive honour. I want more so I have to prove I am good enough to be there and keep progressing.”

