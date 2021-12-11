Mansfield come from behind to beat Salford

An error occurred. Please try again.

In-form Mansfield made it nine wins in 10 games in all competitions as they fought back to beat Salford 2-1 in League Two.

After Matty Lund struck for the visitors, the Stags responded through goals from Rhys Oates and Stephen McLaughlin.

Salford began on the front foot and were ahead in the ninth minute after Tom Elliott flicked on a long Donald Love throw and Lund turned home from six yards.

Theo Vassell headed a Jordan Bowery volley off the line from McLaughlin’s cross after 23 minutes.

But City remained on top and Conor McAleny twice came close, shooting straight at Nathan Bishop and poking another effort past him from a tight angle but Elliott Hewitt was there to clear.

However, Mansfield were level in the 36th minute as McLaughlin’s free-kick from the left was helped home by Oates from close range.

Then after 45 minutes Nigel Clough’s men were ahead as McLaughlin caught keeper Tom King napping as he drilled in a low free-kick inside the near post from 25 yards with everyone expecting a cross.

Bowery was inches wide of the far post as the Stags began the second half strongly and on the hour he hit the side-netting after a superb turn.

Salford settled and Josh Morris shot straight and low at Bishop from 25 yards, but the home side held on to what they had.