Joseph Olowu nods winner as Doncaster beat fellow strugglers Shrewsbury

Joseph Olowu headed in the winner as Doncaster picked up a vital 1-0 victory against Shrewsbury in the battle of the League One strugglers.

Doncaster posed the greater threat in the first half and should have been ahead when Jordy Hiwula was played clean through only for Luke Leahy to block his shot on the line.

Shrewsbury’s Tom Bloxham then powered in a shot only for the effort to be ruled out for offside.

Tommy Rowe forced a save from Shrews goalkeeper Marko Marosi after meeting Matt Smith’s lofted ball on the volley while Joe Dodoo headed wide as Doncaster continued to push.

Shrewsbury had the better of the attacking play after the break and Doncaster keeper Louis Jones made a string of vital saves to keep the score level.

First he smothered a header from Matthew Pennington on his line before producing an outstanding reflex stop after Daniel Udoh pounced on a mistake.

It set the stage for the winner as Olowu pounced to head home Branden Horton’s corner after 79 minutes and give Doncaster their first league win in eight attempts.