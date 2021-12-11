Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunderland reach third place after hard-fought victory against Plymouth

By Press Association
December 11 2021, 5.07pm
Sunderland manager Lee Johnson oversaw another victory (Adam Davy/PA)
Sunderland manager Lee Johnson oversaw another victory (Adam Davy/PA)

Sunderland moved up to third place in Sky Bet League One with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Plymouth at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats took command quickly and – in Steven Schumacher’s second match in charge of Argyle – made it four victories from six unbeaten matches in the league.

Locally produced midfielder Dan Neil put Sunderland ahead in the fourth minute with a finely worked goal.

Neil applied the low finish from 12 yards out after Alex Pritchard’s corner to the near post was flicked on first time by the boot of Callum Doyle.

Nine minutes later Nathan Broadhead’s fourth goal in his last four games extended the lead. He timed his run to perfection to cheekily flick Leon Dajaku’s low cross beyond goalkeeper Mike Cooper.

Plymouth, who dropped to sixth after a fifth league game without a win, improved after the restart.

The Pilgrims’ Danny Mayor was denied by goalkeeper Thorben Hoffmann before Ryan Broom’s rebound effort was well blocked by Doyle.

And after Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson was cautioned for complaining about a few of referee Scott Oldham’s decisions, Dan Scarr headed Plymouth back in it from Jordan Houghton’s corner in the 64th minute.

Sunderland finished strongly. Broadhead and Dajaku both went close before Plymouth defender James Wilson blocked Aiden O’Brien’s effort from going in after a mistake from Cooper.

