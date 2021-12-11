Marcus Harness hits 10th goal of season as Portsmouth see off lowly Morecambe

An error occurred. Please try again.

Marcus Harness scored his 10th goal of the season to lead in-form Portsmouth to a 2-0 at home to lowly Morecambe.

Connor Ogilvie was also on target as November manager of the month Danny Cowley’s rejuvenated side extended their unbeaten league run to eight games.

Pompey were in control from the start, with Ronan Curtis shooting over twice in the first 10 minutes.

The home side took the lead in the 11th minute when Harness rifled into the roof of the net from six yards out following a goalmouth scramble.

Cole Stockton was the only Morecambe player to trouble Pompey goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu in the opening 45 minutes with a cross-cum-shot which the Irishman gathered at the second attempt.

Early second-half pressure from Morecambe gained no reward, despite efforts from Stockton and Adam Phillips, who had a shot superbly pushed onto a post by Bazunu.

Pompey scored the decisive goal in the 77th minute, when a Miguel Azeez corner was headed home by Ogilvie for his first of the season.