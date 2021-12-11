Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryan Lowe makes a winning start as Preston boss

By Press Association
December 11 2021, 5.13pm
Daniel Johnson scored the winner for Preston (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Ryan Lowe’s first game in charge of Preston ended in a 2-1 victory as Daniel Johnson scored a late winner to sink struggling Barnsley.

The home side took to the field to rapturous applause, with the appointment of manager Lowe – taking charge of his first game – galvanising fans.

But it was the captains not the managers who ended up writing the headlines, with firstly Alan Browne for Preston and then Cauley Woodrow for Barnsley getting on the scoresheet, before Johnson grabbed the winner.

Johnson should have given Lowe a flying start. Neat interplay between him and Josh Earl ended with the Jamaica international blazing over from 10 yards. That was followed by a speculative Emil Riis effort.

The Yorkshire side then hit the woodwork as Woodrow’s cross was met by Carlton Morris, who nodded a looping header onto the crossbar. Shortly afterwards Woodrow headed over from Claudio Gomes’ cross.

There was acres of space behind the Barnsley backline and Sean Maguire really should have exploited it better. He ran onto a through ball but delayed his shot for so long it allowed Barnsley to recover and block.

The Tykes could have gone into the break in front. Morris broke the offside trap and squared for Clarke Oduor who could not make good contact under pressure and the chance went begging.

And another chance went astray straight after the restart. Callum Styles squared for Oduor who side-footed a weak effort at goalkeeper Daniel Iversen. Then Woodrow curled one just wide, with the side in the relegation places sniffing a chance for three points.

But that felt further away from Barnsley minutes later. Johnson always looked like the man who could unlock the door for Preston.

Finding space in the number 10 role he got away from his marker and laid the ball on a plate for Browne who side-footed past Brad Collins to give North End the lead.

Barnsley hit back instantly. Callum Brittain flunked his shot from the edge of the area but it fell fortuitously on the head of Woodrow who nodded past Iversen.

And in an action-packed second half, Johnson pulled off his man in the penalty area and received a low pass from substitute Ryan Ledson. Johnson managed to fire through a sea of bodies to send the home fans into raptures.

