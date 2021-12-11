Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James Norwood earns draw for Ipswich at Wigan

By Press Association
December 11 2021, 5.13pm
James Norwood scored a vital goal (Adam Davy/PA)
James Norwood scored a vital goal (Adam Davy/PA)

Substitute James Norwood rescued a point for Ipswich at Sky Bet League One promotion challengers Wigan.

The home side threatened first when Tom Pearce’s lung-busting run down the left saw him unleash a rasping drive that was well tipped over by Christian Walton, one of three former Wigan men in the Town line-up.

But the respite was only temporary as, from the corner by James McClean, Walton saved the first flick header from Gwion Edwards but was powerless to prevent Callum Lang knocking it in from close range.

There followed a flashpoint just before half-time when Ipswich forward Conor Chaplin was yellow-carded on the touchline before appearing to stamp on Pearce.

When the football finally broke out again, a Lee Evans free-kick was headed goalwards by Macauley Bonne but Wigan goalkeeper Ben Amos made a very good save.

Wigan thought they had a second goal at the three-quarter mark but the offside flag was up just before Will Keane converted Lang’s clever flick.

And the visitors took full advantage 13 minutes from time when Wigan were unable to clear a corner and Norwood fired home from close range.

Wigan had a gilt-edged chance to win it late on but Keane somehow headed wide from Max Power’s inviting free-kick.

