James Norwood earns draw for Ipswich at Wigan

Substitute James Norwood rescued a point for Ipswich at Sky Bet League One promotion challengers Wigan.

The home side threatened first when Tom Pearce’s lung-busting run down the left saw him unleash a rasping drive that was well tipped over by Christian Walton, one of three former Wigan men in the Town line-up.

But the respite was only temporary as, from the corner by James McClean, Walton saved the first flick header from Gwion Edwards but was powerless to prevent Callum Lang knocking it in from close range.

There followed a flashpoint just before half-time when Ipswich forward Conor Chaplin was yellow-carded on the touchline before appearing to stamp on Pearce.

When the football finally broke out again, a Lee Evans free-kick was headed goalwards by Macauley Bonne but Wigan goalkeeper Ben Amos made a very good save.

Wigan thought they had a second goal at the three-quarter mark but the offside flag was up just before Will Keane converted Lang’s clever flick.

And the visitors took full advantage 13 minutes from time when Wigan were unable to clear a corner and Norwood fired home from close range.

Wigan had a gilt-edged chance to win it late on but Keane somehow headed wide from Max Power’s inviting free-kick.