Adi Yussuf nets winner as Yeovil beat 10-man Barnet By Press Association December 11 2021, 5.15pm Yeovil sunk Barnet 1-0 (Catherine Ivill/PA)

Adi Yussuf's early goal gave Yeovil a 1-0 win over 10-man Barnet at Huish Park. The goal came after only nine minutes when Dale Gorman's cross was headed home by Yussuf at the far post. Yussuf almost grabbed a second just before half-time but his header from another Gorman cross was just wide. Barnet lost Ephron Mason-Clark to a red card for an off-the-ball incident with two minutes remaining.