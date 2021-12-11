Stockport pay penalty as Asa Hall hits winner for Torquay

An error occurred. Please try again.

Asa Hall’s penalty was enough for Torquay to win 2-1 against Stockport in the Vanarama National League.

Will Collar’s own goal put the hosts at Plainmoor in the lead before he scored the equaliser for the Hatters, but Hall’s penalty secured three points for the Gulls.

Stockport nearly took the lead in the opening 20 minutes when Antoni Sarcevic went through on goal and his shot was saved but the ball took a deflection from the defender and went wide.

Torquay scored in the 19th minute when Sinclair Armstrong’s cross was bundled in by Collar.

The Gulls’ lead did not last long as Collar netted at the right end this time, heading home Ryan Rydel’s cross for Stockport to equalise two minutes later.

Torquay were awarded a penalty just before half-time and Hall slotted home for the hosts to retake the lead.

Stockport had two successive chances in the second half, Ollie Crankshaw hitting wide and Ryan Croasdale rattling the bar.