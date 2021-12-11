Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Barrow spot-on as pair of penalties see off Swindon

By Press Association
December 11 2021, 5.24pm
The reliable Ollie Banks opened the scoring from the spot (Bradley Collyer/PA)
The reliable Ollie Banks opened the scoring from the spot (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Second-half penalties from Ollie Banks and Josh Gordon secured Barrow a first league win in 10 with a 2-0 victory against promotion-seeking Swindon, who finished with 10 men.

Ben Garner’s Robins missed the chance to return into the automatic League Two promotion places after a disappointing defeat at Holker Street.

Bluebirds keeper Paul Farman did well to keep out Jack Payne’s free-kick and Tyreece Simpson fired into the side netting before Ben Gladwin dragged an effort wide as the Wiltshire side ended the first half strongly.

Banks fired home his fifth penalty of the season as Kayne Kesler-Hayden handled in the box on the hour mark.

Former Leeds man Robbie Gotts saw his deflected effort hit the base of the post and substitute Gordon squandered a great chance to put the game to bed when he nodded wide at the back post.

But he made no mistake from 12 yards after the hosts were awarded a second penalty when Gladwin felled Patrick Brough.

Swindon skipper Dion Conroy was sent off for dissent in stoppage time to make matters worse for the beaten visitors.

