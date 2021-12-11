Matty Blair snatches point for Cheltenham

An error occurred. Please try again.

Matty Blair’s header in the fifth minute of stoppage time snatched a point for Cheltenham in a 2-2 draw at home to Lincoln.

The Imps had looked set to end a five-game winless run after Teddy Bishop’s brace put them 2-1 up after Alfie May’s opener for the Robins.

But Blair forced the ball over the line from close range to ensure it finished all square at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

Lincoln hit a post in the ninth minute through Conor McGrandles’ 20-yard strike.

But Michael Appleton’s side fell behind after 16 minutes when Mattie Pollock’s pass set up May for his seventh league goal of the season.

Substitute Lewis Freestone cleared off the line from Hakeeb Adelakun after he had rounded goalkeeper Owen Evans in the 62nd minute.

Bishop produced a fine finish into the top-right corner to make it 1-1 after Chris Maguire rolled a free-kick into his path after 68 minutes.

Josh Griffiths blocked from May at the other end two minutes later, but Evans had to make a reaction save to deny Freddie Draper from Lewis Fiorini’s pass.

Griffiths made a double save from former Imp Ellis Chapman and then Andy Williams with five minutes left, and Bishop looked to have won it at the start of time added on after another Fiorini pass, but Blair had the final say.