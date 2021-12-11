Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Matty Blair snatches point for Cheltenham

By Press Association
December 11 2021, 5.25pm
Matty Blair equalised at the death for Cheltenham (Simon Galloway/PA)
Matty Blair equalised at the death for Cheltenham (Simon Galloway/PA)

Matty Blair’s header in the fifth minute of stoppage time snatched a point for Cheltenham in a 2-2 draw at home to Lincoln.

The Imps had looked set to end a five-game winless run after Teddy Bishop’s brace put them 2-1 up after Alfie May’s opener for the Robins.

But Blair forced the ball over the line from close range to ensure it finished all square at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

Lincoln hit a post in the ninth minute through Conor McGrandles’ 20-yard strike.

But Michael Appleton’s side fell behind after 16 minutes when Mattie Pollock’s pass set up May for his seventh league goal of the season.

Substitute Lewis Freestone cleared off the line from Hakeeb Adelakun after he had rounded goalkeeper Owen Evans in the 62nd minute.

Bishop produced a fine finish into the top-right corner to make it 1-1 after Chris Maguire rolled a free-kick into his path after 68 minutes.

Josh Griffiths blocked from May at the other end two minutes later, but Evans had to make a reaction save to deny Freddie Draper from Lewis Fiorini’s pass.

Griffiths made a double save from former Imp Ellis Chapman and then Andy Williams with five minutes left, and Bishop looked to have won it at the start of time added on after another Fiorini pass, but Blair had the final say.

More from The Courier