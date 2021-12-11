Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jonson Clarke-Harris provides perfect response as Peterborough overcome Millwall

By Press Association
December 11 2021, 5.25pm
Jonson Clarke-Harris netted the winner for Peterborough against Millwall (Joe Giddens/PA)
Jonson Clarke-Harris netted the winner for Peterborough against Millwall (Joe Giddens/PA)

Super-sub Jonson Clarke-Harris earned Peterborough a first victory in eight matches as they came from behind to win 2-1 at home to Millwall.

The striker responded to being benched against the Lions by helping to force an own goal from Danny McNamara before four minutes later volleying home to secure a second-half turnaround for Posh, who desperately needed the win as they attempt to move out of the relegation places.

The goals were the first for Posh in their last six matches.

The result was a blow for Millwall’s promotion chances as they missed the chance to keep the pressure on the sides in the play-offs.

The visitors had struck in the first half through Tom Bradshaw with his third goal in as many matches but they rarely threatened again after the early effort.

Bradshaw’s goal was his fifth in seven games and came in the 16th minute.

The striker finished off a nice move which had seen Scott Malone find Jed Wallace down the left before the winger crossed low into the box where the in-form Bradshaw fired home first time.

Peterborough responded well to the setback and dominated possession but rarely troubled Bartosz Bialkowski in the Millwall goal.

The closest they came to scoring in the first half was a free-kick from the right from Joe Tomlinson which appeared to flick off a head in the area before heading towards the far corner, where Bialkowski made a good save.

Siriki Dembele also troubled the visitors’ backline and was regularly fouled, with referee Leigh Doughty handing out three yellow cards to Millwall players in the opening 45 minutes.

Posh continued on the front foot in the second-half, with their rewards coming after manager Darren Ferguson threw on Clarke-Harris after 56 minutes.

Eight minutes later, the striker ran onto a superb lofted pass from Jack Taylor, which led to defender McNamara poking the ball into his own net.

Clarke-Harris then sparked wild scenes when he volleyed in at the far post after Nathan Thompson flicked on a cross from the right from Josh Knight.

The away side responded through Bradshaw, who had a shot from the right saved by Dai Cornell at his near post before manager Gary Rowett made a triple substitution.

However, despite coming under some late Millwall pressure, the home side defended resolutely with Knight making a goal-saving block from Sheyi Ojo.

Fellow substitute Matt Smith then flicked a header wide to cap a miserable afternoon for the away side in the pouring rain.

The much-needed victory means Peterborough are now just two points from safety while Millwall slip to five points adrift of the play-off places.

More from The Courier