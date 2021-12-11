Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Oldham fight back to earn a point in 10-goal thriller against Forest Green

By Press Association
December 11 2021, 5.29pm
Davis Keillor-Dunn scored twice for Oldham (Tim Markland/PA)
Struggling Oldham fought back from 4-1 down to secure a 5-5 draw in a thrilling contest against League Two leaders Forest Green.

Rovers are still unbeaten on the road this term, while the hosts remain in the drop zone despite their brave fightback.

In front of a sparse Boundary Park crowd due to ongoing fan protests against the ownership, Oldham struck early when Davis Keillor-Dunn smashed into the top corner from 30 yards.

However, Rovers replied swiftly when Jack Aitchison tucked home from eight yards after meeting Kane Wilson’s through-ball.

Rovers went in front when Mathew Stevens played in Jamille Matt, and he neatly slotted in his fourth goal in three games.

Matt then headed home Nicky Cadden’s cross just before the interval.

It was 4-1 soon after the restart when Stevens converted another Wilson cross, before Oldham reduced the deficit when substitute Hallam Hope converted Dylan Bahamboula’s through-ball.

Keillor-Dunn volleyed home to make it 4-3, before Stevens scored again to make it 5-3.

The goals kept on coming as Oldham sub Jack Stobbs fired in from 20 yards to make it 5-4, before Wilson could only bundle Stobbs’ cross into his own net to even the scores again and earn Oldham a point.

