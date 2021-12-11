Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jon Mellish and Jordan Gibson fire Carlisle to victory at Stevenage

By Press Association
December 11 2021, 5.29pm
Jon Mellish opened the scoring for Carlisle (Joe Giddens/PA)
Jon Mellish and Jordan Gibson were on the scoresheet as Carlisle defeated Stevenage 2-0 at the Lamex Stadium.

The Blues went ahead against the run of play through Mellish’s 45th-minute strike before Gibson scored a 65th-minute penalty to wrap up the win.

Stevenage dominated the early stages, and Blues keeper Mark Howard produced an impressive 17th-minute save to stop Jake Taylor’s right-footed shot.

Stevenage’s best chance fell to top scorer Elliott List five minutes before the break, but his attempt was acrobatically tipped over by Howard.

And Stevenage were made to pay for missed opportunities when Mellish scored from close range after a Carlisle free-kick caused a melee in the box.

The visitors then made it 2-0 when Gibson won a penalty after he was fouled by Luke Prosser, with Gibson tucking his spot-kick away in the bottom left corner to grab his fourth goal of the season.

Keith Millen’s side defended resolutely to keep Stevenage quiet for the final 20 minutes and take all three points back to the north west.

