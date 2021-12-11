Boreham Wood maintain pressure on Chesterfield with victory at Woking

An error occurred. Please try again.

Boreham Wood kept the pressure on Chesterfield at the top of the National League after a 2-0 win at Woking.

The visitors took the lead inside a minute when Kane Smith volleyed home from the edge of the area.

They were two up by the 13th minute thanks to a close-range header from Gus Mafuta.

Wood were reduced to 10 men in the 68th minute when Will Evans was shown a second yellow card for handball but Woking blew a chance to get back into the match when Max Kretzschmar hit the crossbar with a penalty.