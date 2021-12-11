Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Karl Robinson enjoys MK Dons return as Oxford come from behind to claim points

By Press Association
December 11 2021, 5.39pm
Oxford manager Karl Robinson celebrated victory at former club MK Dons (Leila Coker/PA)
Mark Sykes scored his second goal in as many games as Oxford came from behind to win 2-1 at MK Dons.

Hiram Boateng handed the hosts an early lead but second-half goals from Matty Taylor and Sykes completed the comeback.

Karl Robinson’s side snatched all three points from his former club and extended their unbeaten league run to nine.

Dons took the lead in the 11th minute when Troy Parrott fed through the onrushing Boateng, who slotted neatly past goalkeeper Simon Eastwood for his fourth goal of the season.

Oxford eventually made their dominance pay and found an equaliser after 65 minutes when Taylor nodded home from Herbie Kane’s cross to take his goalscoring tally for the season into double figures.

United bagged the winner 11 minutes from time after a sloppy back pass allowed Sykes to slot home into an empty net.

Deep into added time, Oxford’s Jordan Thorniley saw red for a second yellow as the play-off chasers made it back-to-back league wins.

