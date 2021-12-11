Kilmarnock pay penalty as Dario Zanatta fires Raith Rovers to victory By Press Association December 11 2021, 5.41pm Dario Zanatta scored the winning goal (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dario Zanatta’s penalty earned Raith Rovers a 1-0 win over Kilmarnock to leave them second in the cinch Championship. Blair Alston shot straight at Jamie MacDonald from a good Kilmarnock chance early on and the visitors lost Brad Lyons to injury after just 12 minutes, Rory McKenzie taking his place. MacDonald denied Oli Shaw while Aidan Connolly carried the main threat for Rovers in a goalless first half. The hosts broke through just before the hour mark when Willie Collum awarded a penalty for handball and Zanatta scored. Both teams were off target with spectacular efforts, a Callum Hendry bicycle kick for Killie and Ethon Varian from the halfway line for Rovers as they held out to win 1-0. More from The Courier Kilmarnock boss Tommy Wright wants apology from ref Willie Collum as former St Johnstone hero bears brunt of fan fury Raith Rovers 1-0 Kilmarnock: 15 UNBEATEN for John McGlynn’s men as Dario Zanatta penalty puts heat on Tommy Wright Jamie MacDonald wants more cause for celebration against Kilmarnock after Raith Rovers ace becomes a dad for the fourth time John McGlynn reveals ‘hefty’ Ethan Ross Aberdeen sell-on fee as Raith Rovers boss opens up on Derek McInnes chats