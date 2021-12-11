Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lee Angol scores late equaliser as 10-man Bradford earn draw with Sutton

By Press Association
December 11 2021, 5.44pm
Lee Angol earned Bradford a point (Chris Radburn/PA)
Lee Angol scored a late equaliser as 10-man Bradford twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw with Sutton at Valley Parade in the first meeting between the clubs.

It was Bradford’s sixth draw in a winless run of seven matches.

Bradford enjoyed most of the early play with Levi Sutton, Elliot Watt and Theo Robinson all having shots at goal, but had a let-off in the 29th minute when Donovan Wilson turned Yann Songo’o in the box to leave himself with only keeper Sam Hornby to beat, but he pulled his shot wide.

However, the visitors went in front with a penalty in the 32nd minute after defender Niall Canavan brought down Omar Bugiel in the box as the Sutton player got goal side of him. Bradford captain Canavan was sent off and Rob Milsom scored from the spot.

Bradford responded immediately and equalised two minutes later when striker Robinson headed home Watt’s free-kick from just outside the box. Keeper Dean Bouzanis got a hand to the ball, but could not stop it from going in.

The Bantams came close to scoring on several occasions early in the second half before Sutton regained the lead against the run of play in the 76th minute following a mistake by Hornby.

The keeper fumbled a left wing cross from substitute Ricky Korboa and Alistair Smith scored with a close-range header.

However, Bradford equalised for a second time five minutes later when Angol slid the ball into the net at the far post from Sutton’s low left wing cross.

