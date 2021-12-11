Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Warm reception but Steven Gerrard’s Anfield return ends in defeat

By Press Association
December 11 2021, 5.44pm
Steven Gerrard made a losing return to Anfield (Nick Potts/PA)
Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard’s return to Anfield as Aston Villa manager ended in a 1-0 defeat.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at how his afternoon went.

Reception

His Villa team may have been booed as they left the tunnel but a roar went up when Gerrard emerged behind them. Gerrard offered a little wave to the Kop and then appeared to be looking for people he knew in the main stand behind him. It took eight minutes for the Kop to break into their ‘Steve Gerrard’ chant but it was quickly drowned out by shouts of ‘Liverpool, Liverpool’. He received another rendition at the final whistle but he was in no mood for hanging around to accept the adulation.

Tactics

For over an hour the plan appeared to be based upon keeping Liverpool at bay by any means necessary and while the hosts created a number of chances, that strategy appeared to be working. However, with the emphasis on defence when they did get the ball it was often lumped forward aimlessly to no-one in particular. Gerrard’s side came to life after going behind when he switched to a 4-4-2 by sending on former Reds striker Danny Ings to partner Ollie Watkins and it caused Liverpool plenty of problems for the final 16 minutes.

Presence

Steven Gerrard, centre, issues instructions to his team
Steven Gerrard, centre, issues instructions to his team (Nick Potts/PA)

Gerrard did not sit down for the entire 90 minutes, standing in his technical area with hands in pockets or arms folded. He briefly turned away in disappointment when Mohamed Salah stroked home the winning penalty but he largely kept himself out of the long-running touchline shenanigans between Jurgen Klopp and fourth official Graham Scott, with the pair constantly arguing about on-field matters. He cut a calm and composed figure, regularly consulting with coaching staff on how to tweak their approach, and was quick to offer words of advice. However, after a small wave to the Kop singing his name at the final whistle he applauded the travelling support before heading down the tunnel.

