Solihull climb into play-off positions with big win over Maidenhead

Solihull climbed into the play-off places with a 4-0 win at struggling Maidenhead.

Joe Sbarra scored for the third game in a row, and for the 11th time in the National League this season, to give Moors an early lead.

Harry Boyes and Jamey Osborne netted late in the first half to put the visitors in a commanding position at the break.

Justin Donawa added a fourth goal before the hour mark and the victory saw Solihull climb into the top seven.

A fifth defeat in a winless run of six league matches meant Maidenhead slipped into the relegation zone.