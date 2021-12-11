Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leaders Kelty Hearts hit Albion for six

By Press Association
December 11 2021, 5.47pm
Kelty Rovers were in convincing form (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Kelty Rovers were in convincing form (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Nathan Austin and Botti Biabi both scored braces as Kelty Hearts powered on at the top of League Two with a 6-1 win against Albion Rovers.

Austin opened the scoring early on and although Corey O’Donnell equalised for the visitors, unbeaten Kelty retook the lead through Daniel Finlayson just before half-time.

Austin got his second at the start of the second half before Biabi added two more and Jamie Barjonas added a sixth for Hearts.

The win keeps Kelty seven points clear of second-placed Forfor, who claimed a 2-0 victory at a Stirling Albion side who have now lost five on the trot in the league.

Second-half goals from through Craig Slater and Stefan McCluskey sealed three points for the Loons.

A Dominic Docherty hat-trick made it back-to-back wins for Annan Athletic, beating Elgin 4-1.

Matthew Cooper got an early goal for Elgin but Docherty equalised just before the half-hour mark.

Docherty struck again to put the hosts ahead in the 64th minute and got his hat-trick just minutes later, before Aidan Smith added a fourth for Annan.

John Robertson’s late leveller snatched a point for Edinburgh City as they drew 2-2 with Stenhousemuir.

Stephen Bronsky put City in the lead just before half-time, finding the bottom left corner.

Sean Crighton opened up the second half with an equaliser for Stenhousemuir and the Warriors took the lead through an own goal from Bronsky, but Robertson rescued a point for Edinburgh in the 86th minute.

Cowdenbeath remain bottom of the league after first-half goals from Matt Yates and Tommy Muir secured a 2-0 win for Stranraer, who move up to fourth in the table.

