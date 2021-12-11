Corie Andrews scores twice as Aldershot continue resurgence under new boss

Aldershot continued their resurgence under new manager Mark Molesley with a 3-0 win over Eastleigh in a Hampshire derby at the Silverlake Stadium.

Striker Corie Andrews scored twice in the second half to help the Shots extend their unbeaten run to five matches and pull further away from the relegation zone.

Eastleigh were playing their first game in over two weeks and had hoped to pick up from where they left off after securing back-to-back wins over Notts County and Dagenham.

They fell behind in the 64th minute when winger Ryan Glover’s shot was saved by Joe McConnell only for Andrews to smash in the rebound for his first goal of the game.

Left-back Lewis Kinsella doubled the score with a free-kick which found the bottom left corner and Andrews beat the offside trap four minutes from the end to score his second.