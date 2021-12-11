Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Newport battle back for victory over Port Vale

By Press Association
December 11 2021, 5.48pm
Newport fought back to win for the second time in five days with Dom Telford and Finn Azaz both on target in a 2-1 home victory against Port Vale.

The Exiles battled back from 2-0 down to beat 10-man Sutton last Tuesday and they again showed their powers of recovery after Ben Garrity had given Vale a 1-0 half-time lead.

Telford, the League Two player of the month, returned to the starting XI having recovered from Covid to claim his 15th goal of the season, scoring for an eighth successive league match, before Azaz completed the turnaround with a stunning winner.

Exiles goalkeeper Joe Day had gifted the visitors the lead in the 25th minute when he could only push Dan Jones’s fizzing shot back to the on-rushing Garrity.

Telford levelled on 69 minutes with a back-heel finish at the near post before Azaz volleyed in the winner six minutes later.

There was no way back for Vale, who had Jones sent off three minutes from time for chopping down Oli Cooper.

