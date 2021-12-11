Matt Warburton spot on as Halifax win at Wealdstone

An error occurred. Please try again.

Matt Warburton’s first-half penalty was the difference as Halifax won 1-0 at Wealdstone.

Josh Umerah had a chance for Wealdstone in the opening half-hour but his shot from the edge of the box curled over the bar.

Halifax took the lead from the spot in the 34th minute after Craig Fasanmade fouled Kieran Green and Warburton stepped up to slot home.

The Stones pressed for an equaliser in the second half and came close through Jayden Sweeney but his effort was saved by Sam Johnson.

Warburton had chances to extend the Shaymen’s lead with a volleyed effort and a shot from the edge of the box but his first-half penalty was enough to take home the three points.

Halifax climbed to fourth in the National League after back-to-back wins while the Stones remain 17th.