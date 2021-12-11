George Francomb and Kwesi Appiah fire Crawley to victory at Leyton Orient

An error occurred. Please try again.

Goals by George Francomb and Kwesi Appiah earned Crawley a 2-1 away victory over Leyton Orient.

The hosts, who had halved the deficit courtesy of goalkeeper Glenn Morris’ own goal, finished with 10 men after skipper Darren Pratley was sent off in added time for a second bookable offence.

The visitors enjoyed a deserved half-time lead having created the best chances of the period before Francomb put them in front in the 32nd minute.

Jack Powell and Will Ferry had squandered good opportunities before Crawley went ahead after Archie Davies sped down the right following a set-piece. He crossed into the box where Francomb volleyed an unstoppable shot into the net.

The hosts disappointed in the first 45 minutes, failing to test Morris, but they did level in 62nd minute when a cross-cum-shot from Theo Archibald was helped into the net by the former Orient keeper.

But Crawley restored their lead within four minutes when the unmarked Appiah turned in a cross from the right delivered by Ashley Nadesan.