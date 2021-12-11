Omar Sowunmi keeps Bromley’s promotion push going

An error occurred. Please try again.

Bromley maintained their National League promotion push with a 1-0 win over Altrincham at The J Davidson Stadium.

The only goal came after 30 minutes when Omar Sowunmi met a free-kick floated into the danger area by Luke Coulson and headed home from close range.

The Ravens caused plenty of problems for the home side through Michael Cheek, who made an early opportunity for Corey Whitely and hit the post himself from close range.

At the other end, Josh Hancock’s effort was deflected over Reice Charles-Cook’s bar and the miss proved costly as Sowunmi opened the scoring shortly afterwards.

Altrincham pressed for an equaliser and almost got it when Ryan Colclough cut inside but his low effort was well saved and Ben Pringle, Connor Hampson and Marcus Dinanga also missed from close range as the hosts piled on the pressure.

However, the visitors held on to clinch a vital win which left them two points behind leaders Chesterfield.