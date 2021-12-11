Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James McPake furious that Dundee let Ross County out of jail in Dingwall defeat

By Press Association
December 11 2021, 6.15pm
James McPake’s Dundee were beaten (Ian Rutherford/PA)
James McPake was left furious that his Dundee players let Ross County out of jail in a 3-2 defeat in Dingwall.

Twice Dundee took the lead against the Staggies through Luke McCowan, and twice they were pegged back before Regan Charles-Cook’s winner for the home side.

As far as the Dee boss was concerned, though, his side should have been out of sight in a first half where they moved the ball with intensity inside the opposition half.

Instead, he was left bemoaning poor decision-making as he returned to the city of discovery with no points.

“The game should have been dead and buried, we had a chance to make it 3-1 and 3-2 later,” McPake insisted.

“We don’t punish them but we should still be able to defend better regardless.

“We got ourselves in a really good position in the game. The first was a decent goal from Luke, the second an excellent goal, with Max Anderson excellent. I’m gutted he’s on the losing side after that. He didn’t deserve that.

“We had experienced players who made very bad decisions. When you do that in this league, it costs you.

“Malky Mackay said to me his side got out of jail but I disagree – it was all our own doing with not being able to defend our box.

“Key decisions in the game and three crosses do us. Three poor, poor goals. You see our goals and how hard we have to work for them but we gifted them their three goals.”

Ross County manager Malky Mackay, meanwhile, was unsurprisingly pleased to record a second win of the campaign over Dundee – and one that took the Staggies off the foot of the Premiership table.

“The lay-person watching that today got a hell of a game for their money,” Mackay said.

“I knew it would be tough just looking at Dundee’s vein of form since we played them. I knew they’d be dangerous.

“In the first half we were wasteful with the ball, and that saw us 2–1 behind at the break.

“The challenge, then, was to make sure we won our first and second balls.

“There are ways to win games. Last time we passed Dundee off the park.

“This was a day where we ground the game out and had a will to win. That showed in the second half.”

