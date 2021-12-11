Mark Robinson frustrated by officials as AFC Wimbledon pegged back

AFC Wimbledon manager Mark Robinson was angry at the officials despite not seeing the late penalty incident that denied his team victory at Wycombe.

Robinson insisted the Chairboys should have had Curtis Thompson sent off for a second yellow card during a frantic finish at Adams Park.

Wimbledon looked to have snatched victory through Jack Rudoni’s header two minutes into added time but they were pegged back by Joe Jacobson’s spot-kick after Paul Osew fouled Sullay Kaikai.

Robinson said: “I had an awful view of it, to be honest – there were a couple of bodies in front of me, so I couldn’t see.

“I just saw someone go down – first I thought it was a free-kick to us, but I’ve just spoke to Paul and he just said they got tangled up with each other.

“I’d promised myself I’d never talk about officials but the same fella that’s handled the ball (Thompson), that would have been his second yellow and there’s four officials out there and not one of them has spotted it’s the same guy.

“But we have to look at ourselves; we’re a minute away from winning, which would have been a fantastic three points.

“I’ve said to the lads that you can’t rely on officials for performances and maybe we took our eye off the ball – we’ve let the ball bounce in the box and that’s led to the penalty.”

Wimbledon led after just four minutes when Rudoni tapped in Ollie Palmer’s cross to round off a sweeping counter-attack and the same player struck a post early in the second half.

Wycombe, who missed a big chance through Sam Vokes, equalised with 16 minutes left when substitute Adebayo Akinfenwa looped in a terrific finish against his old club.

That looked to be in vain when Rudoni thumped in a terrific header from Egli Kaja’s cross, in front of an ecstatic away end.

But Osew sent Kaikai sprawling in the box right at the death and Jacobson kept the hosts within two points of leaders Rotherham.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth said: “It feels like two points dropped but you’ve got to respect Wimbledon, they’ve scored two good goals.

“We knew they’d be dangerous, we knew they’ve got youth and enthusiasm and they’ve got a fantastic support.

“They rightly deserved the draw today because I thought we lacked a bit of quality at times, but the character the boys have shown there at the end and come back and get a draw.

“We should have been more clinical in front of goal, but they’ve hit the post and they’ve worked (keeper) David Stockdale as well, so this wasn’t one-sided by any means.”