Darren Ferguson praises Peterborough “belief” after beating Millwall

An error occurred. Please try again.

Manager Darren Ferguson never stopped believing after Peterborough came from behind to beat Millwall 2-1 at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Super-sub Jonson Clarke-Harris responded to being benched by helping to force an own goal from Danny McNamara before volleying home to secure a second-half turnaround for Posh, who desperately needed the win as they attempt to move out of the relegation places.

The goals were the first for Posh in their last six matches.

The result was a blow for Millwall’s promotion chances as they missed the chance to keep the pressure on the sides in the play-offs.

The Lions had struck in the first half through Tom Bradshaw with his third goal in as many matches but they rarely threatened again after the early strike.

Ferguson said: “It’s the third time this season (we’ve come from behind to win) and it was thoroughly deserved. We had the belief to keep playing and we got the break.

“At half-time I said to the boys if we get one we’ll win it. Jonson has come on and made a difference.

“There’s always pressure when you’re not winning games and my job is to give belief to the players and you could see that.

“We need to kick on. Today has brought some confidence into the team and some belief.”

Ferguson made Oliver Norburn captain for the match and added: “Norbs has got a nasty streak in him.

“I was a bit like that as a player. I wasn’t a very nice captain but I was always there for my team-mates and drove them on. He’s got that in him and that’s what I need.

“We’ve got 24 games left and 10 wins will keep us up.”

Posh had dominated possession for most of the match but it took Clarke-Harris’ introduction to make the difference.

The striker ran onto a superb lofted pass from Jack Taylor in the 64th minute, which led to defender McNamara poking the ball into his own net.

Four minutes later he sparked wild scenes when he volleyed in at the far post after Nathan Thompson flicked on a cross from the right from Josh Knight.

The goals had cancelled out Millwall’s 16th-minute opener from Bradshaw – his fifth in seven matches – which had seen the front man turn in Jed Wallace’s low left-wing cross.

After falling behind, Millwall manager Gary Rowett responded with a triple substitution but one of those thrown on – Matt Smith – could only flick a header wide as Posh held on to move two points from safety.

Rowett said: “It was another hugely disappointing afternoon.

“Peterborough were thoroughly deserving of their victory and played really, really well.

“They were aggressive and brave in terms of the way they did things and we just fell short again.

“We couldn’t deal with [Siriki] Dembele who was excellent and wriggled out of every single situation he found himself in.

“We conceded two goals from absolutely basic errors and you’re not going to win games when that happens.

“I’m disappointed overall with the performance and particularly our inconsistency which is a big part of our challenge at the moment.

“We were sat in eighth before the game and we had a fabulous opportunity to show what we’re all about but all we did was put another tepid performance in to stop us getting into the higher part of the league.”